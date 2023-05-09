A major project to restore an 18th Century road bridge in Derbyshire is due to get under way.

Derbyshire County Council said the £650,000 repairs would involve repainting Harrington Bridge in Sawley as well as fixing its steel cross braces.

The authority said the "essential" work should ensure the bridge does not require any further maintenance for another 20 years.

Temporary traffic lights will be in place until early August, with the work due to be completed by October.

