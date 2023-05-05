Hammersmith Bridge should remain closed to cars, with electric driverless pods introduced for people with mobility difficulties, according to an environmental organisation.

This would cost a fraction of the funds needed to fully reopen the major bridge over the River Thames in west London, the charity Possible said.

The 136-year-old cast-iron structure has been closed to motor vehicles since cracks appeared in the pedestals in 2019, leading to longer journeys for many people.

The London Borough of Hammersmith & Fulham (LBHF), which owns the crossing, has proposed fully reopening the bridge and restoring it to its “original Victorian splendour”, which it says could cost at least £160m.