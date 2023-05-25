Pub dedicates award to bar manager killed in crash
Staff at a pub in Shropshire have dedicated their national award to a member of staff who died last month.
Felix Davies, who died in a crash, was a "much-loved" bar manager at the White Lion community pub in Ash Magna, near Whitchurch.
The venue, which is owned by more than 200 shareholders in the local community, was awarded the title of UK Pub of the Year by the Countryside Alliance in May.
"Felix would have been so proud of this achievement, which is a tremendous monument to his talents," committee member Judith Griffin said.
The White Lion pub was bought by the community five years ago after the previous landlady retired.
Manager Shaun Embrey said the month had been really challenging due to the death of Mr Davies and the award gave everyone involved a "bit of a boost".
"I think winning this award has highlighted what I believe is the future of rural pubs, which is probably community-owned based pubs," he said.
Mr Embrey added the award was thanks to all the customers and staff, and paid tribute to the importance of pubs as "social spaces" in rural communities.
"It's more than just a pub, it's the epicentre of Ash Magna," he said.
