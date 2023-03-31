Hope for Westlife wish for fan's 101th birthday

A 100-year-old woman who "adores" Irish boy band Westlife is hoping for a video message from her idols for her birthday, staff at a care home said.

Edna Warner, who turns 101 on Saturday, lives at Woodland View care home in Droitwich, Worcestershire.

She is "probably Westlife's biggest fan", deputy manager Joanne Gretta-Hopkins said and added staff had tried contacting the group.

"A video message would be fantastic," Ms Gretta-Hopkins said.