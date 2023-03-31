Hope for Westlife wish for fan's 101th birthday
At a glance
A 100-year-old woman who is a huge fan of Irish group Westlife would love a message from them for her birthday, care home staff said
Edna Warners turns 101 on Saturday and will have a party themed around the boy band at the home in Droitwich
Staff have tried every way they can think of to try and contact the group, deputy manager Joanne Gretta-Hopkins said
"She absolutely adores them," she added
- Published
A 100-year-old woman who "adores" Irish boy band Westlife is hoping for a video message from her idols for her birthday, staff at a care home said.
Edna Warner, who turns 101 on Saturday, lives at Woodland View care home in Droitwich, Worcestershire.
She is "probably Westlife's biggest fan", deputy manager Joanne Gretta-Hopkins said and added staff had tried contacting the group.
"A video message would be fantastic," Ms Gretta-Hopkins said.
"She absolutely adores them and we've tried all sorts of avenues to contact them."
One carer at the home was barred from several Westlife fan groups on Facebook after sending them messages, she added.
Mrs Warner moved to the home in November 2021 and Ms Gretta-Hopkin said she always wanted Westlife whenever asked what music should be played in the care home.
"We do as much as we can for her. We have a cinema room upstairs and had the Westlife tour video on in there. She went there with others and watched it," she said.
Her favourite member of the group is Mark Feehily and her family "support her love of Westlife", the deputy manager said.
The Irish group have sold more 44 million records worldwide and reunited in 2018.
Staff plan to hold a Westlife-themed party for Mrs Warner on Saturday and will also share with her dozens of cards sent by well-wishers.
A similar request for cards from the local community for her 100th birthday in April 2022 led to 165 being sent in and included ones from Australia and Canada.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, external, Twitter, external and Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk, external