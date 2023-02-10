Covid vaccination site expansion plans approved
- Published
York's first mass Covid vaccination site is set to be converted into a "community care centre" after plans to expand the facility were approved.
Nimbuscare will continue to operate from the Askham Bar site for another 18 months and add two new temporary buildings.
The new Askham Bar Community Care Centre will soon offer a range of health services as well as up to 30 new treatment rooms, City of York Council's planning committee was told.
"I think this site has proven its value in terms of healthcare over the past few years," said Councillor Simon Daubeney.
In its application Nimbuscare said it hoped to offer services including blood tests, ultrasound, retinal screening and respiratory treatments from the facility.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, Councillor Jonny Crawshaw welcomed the application but expressed concern that the expansion could make it harder to refuse Nimbuscare if it came back asking for the site to be made permanent.
Under the council's Local Plan the land is allocated for a 60-home housing development.
Mr Crawshaw added: "We need more healthcare facilities in accessible locations, I just have a feeling that this side of the city is desperate for housing, particularly affordable housing.
"For all the reasons it's a good place for a health care site it's also a good place for some housing."
However, the council's development manager Gareth Arnold said: "Granting permission for 18 months would not prejudice the local planning authority's decision-making process after that period."