Woman hurt after tripping over tree roots
At a glance
A woman has a fractured kneecap after tripping on tree roots coming through a pavement in St Helier
Warning signs have since been put up along the Parade Gardens footpath
The St Helier Roads Committee will meet to look at how to make pavements safer
- Published
A woman suffered a fractured kneecap and cut her chin when she tripped on tree roots in Jersey.
She fell on a bumpy pavement in Parade Gardens, near the World War One memorial, in St Helier earlier this month.
Since then, signs have been put up in the area warning that the surface is uneven.
The St Helier Roads Committee will meet on 12 July to decide how to fix the pavement.
Town centre manager Connor Burger said the area needed to be safe.
He said: "We want more trees in town... but we need to balance that with the needs of all islanders, disabled people for example, because obviously if there's lumps in the pavement, it makes it difficult for them."
