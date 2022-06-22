Wildlife crimes action taken against Highland estate

Scotland's nature agency has restricted the use of general licences on a Highland estate for three years.

NatureScot said the decision against Moy Estate, near Inverness, was made on the basis of evidence provided by Police Scotland of wildlife crime against birds.

It said this evidence included a poisoned red kite found on the estate in 2020, and incidents in relation to trapping offences.

General licences allow landowners and land managers to carry out control of common species of wild birds, such as crows and magpies, to protect crops or livestock, without the need to apply for an individual licence.

Moy Estate said it was extremely disappointed by the decision and would be considering an appeal.