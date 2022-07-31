Pilgrims across Ireland have climbed Croagh Patrick to mark Reek Sunday.

It is celebrated on the last Sunday in July and has returned for the first time since 2019.

It is held in honour of St Patrick who is said to have spent 40 days and 40 nights fasting on the summit of Croagh Patrick in 441AD.

Speaking to Irish broadcaster RTÉ, Archbishop of Tuam Francis Duffy said the return to Reek Sunday, after a two-year break due to the Covid-19 pandemic, was a "very important development".

Local priest Fr Charlie McDonnell added that more people had taken part this year than he expected.