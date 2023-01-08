A man in his 40 has died following a car crash in County Monaghan in the Republic of Ireland after a horse strayed on to a road.

It happened on the northbound lane of the N2 near Carrickmacross at about 21:20 GMT on Saturday.

The man was a front seat passenger in the car and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other men who were in the car received treatment on the roadside but did not need to go to hospital.

The horse was also killed in the crash.

The road has been close while a forensic examination of the site is carried out.

Gardaí (Irish police) have appealed to anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage to contact them.