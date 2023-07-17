New outpatient building for West Cornwall Hospital

A new outpatient department is to be built at West Cornwall Hospital, it has been confirmed.

The new department in Penzance will be open to patients by the end of March 2025, according to the Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust (RCHT).

It comes after the allocation of funding and an approval to proceed with the submission of the full business case from NHS England.

Kim O'Keeffe, deputy chief executive and chief nursing officer at RCHT, welcomed the news.