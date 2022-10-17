Work begins on £37m A12 resurfacing project
A £37m year-and-half-long project to resurface part of the A12 has begun.
National Highways will remove and replace the concrete on the road in Essex between junction 25 for Marks Tey and junction 26 for Stanway.
There will also be new kerbs installed, the drainage system refurbished and safety barriers replaced.
Karl Brooks, from National Highways, said the road was "in desperate need of upgrades".
The stretch of road will have a series of contraflows during the roadworks, which will be installed in overnight closures at the end of the month, external.
National Highways will completely remove the concrete road surface and some of the foundations, before rebuilding the road with recycled material and a new asphalt road surface.
Similar projects have already been completed on the A12 in several locations in the last two years.
Mr Brooks said the A12 was "one of the region's most important roads".
He said 80,000 drivers travel on the every day.
It is hoped the project will be completed early in 2024.
Separate plans to widen the A12 between junction 19 (Boreham Interchange) to junction 25 (Marks Tey) are being considered by the planning inspectorate.
