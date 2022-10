A man has died in hospital after being hit by a vehicle.

The pedestrian was struck in Church Street, Rhyl, Denbighshire, on Friday morning, and he died on Saturday.

The man’s next of kin have been informed, along with the coroner, according to North Wales Police.

"Our thoughts are very much with the man who died and his family," said Sgt Nicola Laurie from the force's Roads Policing Unit.