Technical issues cancel Guernsey-Alderney flights
- Published
All flights between Guernsey and Alderney have been cancelled on Monday morning as technical issues continue, flight bosses say.
Airline Aurigny confirmed one of its Dornier aircraft had suffered a problem.
The issue means there has been no air service between the islands since Saturday afternoon.
The airline said a new part had arrived on Monday morning and it was hoped the aircraft would be fixed soon.
