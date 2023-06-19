Technical issues cancel Guernsey-Alderney flights

Aurigny planeAurigny

Aurigny said a fault had affected a Dornier plane

All flights between Guernsey and Alderney have been cancelled on Monday morning as technical issues continue, flight bosses say.

Airline Aurigny confirmed one of its Dornier aircraft had suffered a problem.

The issue means there has been no air service between the islands since Saturday afternoon.

The airline said a new part had arrived on Monday morning and it was hoped the aircraft would be fixed soon.

