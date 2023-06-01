A man has been jailed for life with a minimum 32-year term for a drive-by shooting in north-east London that killed a man when he was shot twice in the eye.

Otas Sarkus, 20, died in hospital two days after the attack near Upton Park Station on 18 August last year.

Four or five rounds were fired and another man, also 20, was hit but survived, the Old Bailey heard.

Deon Brisport, 30, from Hackney, was jailed for murder and attempted murder, while Dean Adams, 32, of East Ham, will be sentenced at a later date after being convicted of the same charges.