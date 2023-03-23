Woodbridge: Funding secured for Dutch-style cycle networks

A town is to get two Dutch-style cycle networks after funding was secured from the government.

In total £7.9m has been awarded to Suffolk County Council from the government's Active Travel Scheme for seven projects across the county, the authority said.

Two "Mini-Holland" cycling systems will be built in Woodbridge, it said.

Other traffic measures have been earmarked for Ipswich, Bury St Edmunds and Felixstowe.