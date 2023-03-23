Woodbridge: Funding secured for Dutch-style cycle networks
At a glance
Woodbridge in Suffolk is to get two Dutch-style cycle roundabouts
Almost £8m was secured by Suffolk County Council for a host of traffic plans
It is part of the government's "Active Travel Scheme"
Money will also be spent in Ipswich, Capel St Mary, Felixstowe and Bury St Edmunds
A town is to get two Dutch-style cycle networks after funding was secured from the government.
In total £7.9m has been awarded to Suffolk County Council from the government's Active Travel Scheme for seven projects across the county, the authority said.
Two "Mini-Holland" cycling systems will be built in Woodbridge, it said.
Other traffic measures have been earmarked for Ipswich, Bury St Edmunds and Felixstowe.
Conservative councillor, Richard Smith, the cabinet member for economic development, transport strategy and waste, said the networks would "help people travel sustainably".
"We welcome this funding and look forward to investing it in projects that will help protect and enhance our environment," he added.
The largest slice of the cash - £4m - will be spent on a "Mini-Holland" scheme in the centre of Woodbridge, with an additional £1.1m for plans in the south of the town, the council said.
More than £1m will also be spent on an active travel scheme between Ipswich Hospital and the University of Suffolk campus, with a further £105,149 going towards other traffic measures in Ipswich.
An east-west route for Bury St Edmunds will also be given £105,149 and more than £1.3m has been earmarked for Grange Road in Felixstowe.
The money will look at redesigning junctions to make them safer for cyclists and pedestrians, as well as reducing the number of roads used by vehicles in the town centre.
Cambridge opened the UK's first Dutch-style roundabout, which gives priority to cyclists and pedestrians, in 2020.
