One of Cornwall's top hotels has been granted an extension to its premises licence.

St Michaels Resort in Falmouth applied to Cornwall Council to play music and serve alcohol outdoors until 23:00.

The council’s licensing committee heard there had been 21 objections from members of the public to the application.

It granted the changes with conditions that St Michaels provides a designated telephone number for residents to raise any issues concerning the licence, which would be answered at all times, and that doors and windows are shut from 21:00 during events.