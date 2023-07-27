A woman has denied blocking access to a hotel in south Wales where asylum seekers are due to be housed.

Helen Thomas, of Pentrepoeth Road, Furnace, Carmarthenshire, has been charged with locking herself on to an object, person or land on 9 July with intent to cause serious disruption to Stradey Park Hotel and Spa visitors.

The 52-year-old appeared at Llanelli Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

She spoke only to confirm her name, age and date of birth and to enter a plea of not guilty.