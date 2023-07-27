Woman denies blocking asylum seeker hotel access
A woman has denied blocking access to a hotel in south Wales where asylum seekers are due to be housed.
Helen Thomas, of Pentrepoeth Road, Furnace, Carmarthenshire, has been charged with locking herself on to an object, person or land on 9 July with intent to cause serious disruption to Stradey Park Hotel and Spa visitors.
The 52-year-old appeared at Llanelli Magistrates' Court on Thursday.
She spoke only to confirm her name, age and date of birth and to enter a plea of not guilty.
More than a dozen protesters and members of Save Our Stradey Park And Neighbourhood (Sospan) watched proceedings from the public gallery while a larger group stood outside the court.
After the hearing, Ms Thomas emerged from the court to a round of applause from the group.
Sospan is one of several action groups opposed to plans for the venue to host up to 241 asylum seekers.
Andrew Isaac, defending, said the case was "not a straightforward one" and there was much body-worn video footage of the alleged offence to examine.
District Judge Mark Layton said Ms Thomas would appear in court again on 28 September.
Crown prosecutor Ryan Colamazza asked that the defendant be released on conditional bail.
Other Stradey Park Hotel protesters are due to appear in court on separate charges on 10 August.
Carmarthenshire council lost a bid for a High Court injunction on 7 July to temporarily block plans to use the four-star hotel to accommodate asylum seeker families on the basis that it represents a material change of use and would be a "breach of planning control".
Hotel owner Gryphon Leisure is now seeking a High Court injunction to prevent the trespass and obstruction of the venue by protesters.