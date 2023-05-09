Wrexham players enjoy Las Vegas celebrations

Las Vegas skylineGetty Images

Wrexham players enjoyed a weekend of partying in Las Vegas

Catriona Aitken
BBC News

Fresh off the back of their recent promotion to the Football League, Wrexham players jetted off for a celebratory long weekend in Las Vegas.

It's the latest instalment of the football club's American dream after its takeover by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, documented by the popular Welcome to Wrexham documentary, which led to an explosion of interest in the USA.

Wrexham secured promotion with a 3-1 victory over Boreham Wood in April.

Afterwards, players revealed their famous owners were rewarding them with an all expenses-paid trip to the infamous "Sin City".

During the trip, the team were treated to a pool party hosted by actor McElhenny and his wife Kaitlin Olson, and attended a number of parties and events.

They were also greeted by familiar fan chants when they entered Omnia nightclub for DJ Steve Aoki’s gig.

And that wasn't all.

The four-day holiday itinerary also reportedly featured a Wrexham-inspired dinner at the world-famous Bellagio Resort, and a promotion party at XS Las Vegas club.

Wrexham's promotion means it is back in the Football League for the first time in 15 years, and fans at home celebrated with an open-top bus victory parade in the city last week.

In an interview after the victory, Reynolds and McElhenney said they have big dreams for the side, with their ultimate goal being to reach the Premier League.

