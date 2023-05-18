Lion who was 'true king' of Dartmoor Zoo dies
A 16-year-old lion has died at Dartmoor Zoo
An African lion who was a "true king" of Dartmoor Zoo has died, the zoo said.
Jasiri, who was 16, would be remembered for his "unmistakable roar" that could be heard up to five miles away, the zoo near Plymouth said in a statement.
It said the lion died "due to complications with his health and advancing age" and that lions in captivity could expect to live 16 to 18 years.
The zoo said it had been a "tough decision to say goodbye".
"It was clear that after everything medically that the team of specialist veterinarians and keepers had tried, his age had indeed caught up with him, and he was telling us it was time to move on," the statement said.
"Jasiri reaching 16 years old was a testament to the fantastic care he got while living with us from the talented zookeepers."
The zoo added: "Jasiri will always be remembered as a true king of Dartmoor Zoo, with his unmistakable roar every morning and evening like clockwork that could be heard up to five miles away."