Lion who was 'true king' of Dartmoor Zoo dies

An African lion who was a "true king" of Dartmoor Zoo has died, the zoo said.

Jasiri, who was 16, would be remembered for his "unmistakable roar" that could be heard up to five miles away, the zoo near Plymouth said in a statement.

It said the lion died "due to complications with his health and advancing age" and that lions in captivity could expect to live 16 to 18 years.

The zoo said it had been a "tough decision to say goodbye".