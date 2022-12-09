A driver who killed a young father in a head-on crash as he chased another car at high speed has been jailed.

Keaton Ancona-Francis, 31, was driving his new BMW on the A414 near Stanstead Abbots, Hertfordshire, when he lost control and hit a Vauxhall Corsa.

St Albans Crown Court heard he had started chasing an Aston Martin after it overtook him on the evening of 18 January 2021.

Ancona-Francis, of Anderson Close, Enfield, admitted causing death by dangerous driving and was jailed for 32 months.