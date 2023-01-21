A taxi booking service has ended its sponsorship of the Tommy Tiernan Show on RTÉ over offensive remarks made by the comedian at a stand-up gig.

RTÉ presenter Emer O'Neill said she walked out of the performance at Vicar Street in Dublin earlier this month, following a joke set in a zoo which referenced taxi drivers.

The Free Now service said it was "disappointed" in Tommy Tiernan's comments, according to RTÉ News. , external

The Derry Girls actor has since apologised to Ms O'Neill and removed the material from his set.

Free Now said in a statement: "Prejudice of any kind towards taxi drivers is unacceptable."

It said it had decided to conclude its sponsorship of The Tommy Tiernan Show, but said it would work with RTÉ on other projects.

RTÉ said it looked forward to working with the company again in the future.

The BBC has reached out to Tommy Tiernan's representatives for comment.