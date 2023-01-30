Two people have been arrested after burglars targeted the house of a man who had just died.

Emergency services were called to the property in Goodacre Street, in Mansfield, Nottinghamshire, on Friday following reports of a sudden death.

Nottinghamshire Police said officers returned the next day to find the house had been broken into overnight - between 23:30 on Friday and 10:00 GMT on Saturday - with jewellery taken.

A 42-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of burglary.