A warning has been issued to parents and teenagers after a large amount of cannabis-laced sweets were seized.

Officers found the illicit sweets, along with a "significant amount of drugs and cash", during a search of industrial premises in Horbury on Wednesday.

More of the edibles were found after a further search by officers in Wrenthorpe.

Police said four people had been arrested and bailed in connection with the finds.

As well as the cannabis edibles, officers seized sweets waiting to be infused with the drug and professional packaging machines.

Det Sgt Heather Shearer said: "As with all illegal drugs, what we have seized could be potentially dangerous, particularly if taken by children, especially as they could easily be mistaken for normal sweets.

"I would urge parents and teenagers to be vigilant and if they are concerned or have any further information to contact the police."