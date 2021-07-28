Queens of the Stone Age pull out of Reading & Leeds
- Published
US rock band Queens of the Stone Age have pulled out of their headline slot at the Reading & Leeds festivals next month.
The group, who said they were unable to attend due to "restrictions and logistics", will be replaced by Biffy Clyro.
It will be Biffy's third time headlining the festival, and they join Stormzy, Post Malone and Liam Gallagher at the top of the bill.
“We cannot wait to get out there and play for you all again after such a tough year," said the band in a statement.
Organisers also announced several additions to the line-up, with Inhaler, Holly Humberstone, Che Lingo and recent Mercury Prize nominee Berwyn all due to play over August Bank Holiday weekend.
The festival, which has already sold out, was one of the first events to confirm it was going ahead this summer; after a year of Covid-related cancellations in 2020.
All ticket-holders aged 11 and over will have to demonstrate their Covid-19 status before entering the festival, by providing proof of vaccination or a negative lateral flow test.
While Queens Of The Stone Age did not specifically reference Covid-related restrictions in their decision to pull out of the festival, their no-show will raise questions about the feasibility of booking international acts during the pandemic.
Last weekend's Standon Calling had two major US bands on the line-up, Sister Sledge and De La Soul - although the latter had to cancel their set after the festival site flooded.
The Reading & Leeds bill includes several international acts, including Post Malone, Machine Gun Kelly and Sigrid, who are still confirmed to play at the time of writing.
However, most festivals have kept their line-ups local. Latitude and Tramlines, which also took place last weekend, saw the likes of Wolf Alice, Dizzee Rascal, Supergrass, The Chemical Brothers, Royal Blood and Bastille taking the main slots.
Speaking to the NME earlier this year, Paul Reed of the Association of Independent Festivals said the uncertainty over international travel presented "an incredible opportunity" for British acts.
"We’re very lucky that we’ve got so much talent on our doorstep that we can tap into," he said.
"It’s really complicated in terms of international travel because it depends on what’s happening in each country and what the restrictions are. Getting to a point where an artist can tour and do a run of festivals but also quarantine in an economically viable way will be challenging.”
From Monday 2 August, fully vaccinated travellers from the EU and US will no longer need to quarantine when they arrive in England when they arrive from an amber list country.
The move was welcomed by LIVE, the trade body representing the UK's live music industry.
“This will allow international artists to perform at our world-leading festivals and venues over the coming months and will provide a vital boost to our iconic live music industry as we come out of lockdown,” said CEO Greg Parmley.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson also told LBC that ministers are talking to their US counterparts about a potential travel corridor between the two countries.