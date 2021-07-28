US rock band Queens of the Stone Age have pulled out of their headline slot at the Reading & Leeds festivals next month.

The group, who said they were unable to attend due to "restrictions and logistics", will be replaced by Biffy Clyro.

It will be Biffy's third time headlining the festival, and they join Stormzy, Post Malone and Liam Gallagher at the top of the bill.

“We cannot wait to get out there and play for you all again after such a tough year," said the band in a statement.

Organisers also announced several additions to the line-up, with Inhaler, Holly Humberstone, Che Lingo and recent Mercury Prize nominee Berwyn all due to play over August Bank Holiday weekend.

The festival, which has already sold out, was one of the first events to confirm it was going ahead this summer; after a year of Covid-related cancellations in 2020.

All ticket-holders aged 11 and over will have to demonstrate their Covid-19 status before entering the festival, by providing proof of vaccination or a negative lateral flow test.