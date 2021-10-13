A Devon minor injuries unit (MIU) has temporarily closed so some of its staff could be used to deal with staff shortages at other health units in the county, health bosses have said.

The University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust said, external the Tavistock unit, at the town's hospital, would reopen on Saturday, 16 October.

It said staff had been redistributed due to short-term staffing shortages at the Cumberland Urgent Treatment Centre (UTC) in Plymouth and Kingsbridge MIU.

It said: "Anyone with a minor injury or illness should attend the Cumberland UTC and Kingsbridge MIU, call NHS 111, or visit your GP or local pharmacy."