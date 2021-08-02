A man has been charged with the murder of a 42-year-old stabbed to death in a street attack.

Antony Sumner was fatally wounded in Windy House Lane, Sheffield, just before midnight on Thursday.

A post-mortem examination found he died of stab wounds.

Richard Sampson, 49, of Fretson Court, Sheffield, who is also charged with possession of a bladed weapon, is due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates' Court later.

A 15-year-old boy from Sheffield, who was arrested on Saturday on suspicion of murder, has been released on bail.