School pupils and staff in Jersey will no longer be required to take a PCR test if they are identified as a direct contact of someone with Covid-19.

Instead they will be asked to take daily rapid lateral flow tests for 10 days.

The Government of Jersey announced the new measures in a bid to help ease the rising Covid pressures and reduce disruption to education.

Students and staff will be able to attend their nursery, school or college as long as their lateral flow tests are negative each day.

Deputy Scott Wickenden said the new measures were "vital" as a result of the high number of cases in schools, colleges and nurseries.

"We must do all we can to keep education settings and nurseries open and support them during another critically challenging period," said the minister for children and education.

PCR tests will remain in place for anyone who tests positive on a lateral flow test and anyone with symptoms, said the government.

However, the testing policy remains unchanged for any staff member or student who is identified as a direct contact outside of educational settings.