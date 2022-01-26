In pictures: Scotland's climate story in art and images

A range of images and artworks capturing Scotland's changing landscapes and the impacts of pollution and extreme weather have been unveiled as winners of a nationwide competition.

Historic Environment Scotland organised the Visions of Climate Heritage event.

Best artwork went to Gemma Lubbock from the Borders for her painting of a collapsing building in Hawick.

First prize in the photography category was taken by Craig Buchan for his image of the demolition of Cockenzie Power Station.

Organisers said they had a "myriad of fantastic submissions" with many "interesting different interpretations" of the climate heritage brief.