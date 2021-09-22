Plans for the 81 hectares (200 acres) of land run by the National Trust for Scotland at Kelton Mains were revealed earlier this year.

They aim to transform it into a "rich habitat" for flora and fauna.

Thousands of redundant fence posts are being removed and new boardwalk will be laid to allow people to explore the wetlands in a "whole new way".

In addition, the trial project will take place with Belted Galloway to study the role livestock can play in assisting biodiversity.

They are fitted with GPS collars which can track where they go and also control the areas they graze in.

When the cattle reach a boundary, a sound is emitted so they can learn that is as far as they can go.

This should allow for the removal of the old fencing on the site.

The livestock will also be able to graze over more difficult areas of ground like woodland where their trampling can help with self-seeding.