Percussionist Dame Evelyn Glennie has become the new chancellor of Aberdeen's Robert Gordon University (RGU).

Profoundly deaf since she was a child, the Grammy-winning Aberdeenshire-born musician experiences sounds by absorbing vibrations while barefoot.

Dame Evelyn said the role was an honour.

She replaces Sir Ian Wood, who stood down after 16 years in the post.

Among her many achievements has been performing at the opening ceremony of the London Olympics, leading 1,000 drummers in a performance of a piece of music she wrote with electronic act Underworld.

The role as chancellor lasts for a term of four years, after which there is the possibility of an extension.