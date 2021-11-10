Concern over Covid case rise in Dumfries and Galloway

NHS Dumfries and Galloway has voiced "growing concern" over a subtantial increase in Covid cases.

The health board said that last week numbers had risen by nearly 200 more than in the previous seven days.

It has seen Covid rates in the region become among the highest in mainland Scotland.

Public health director Valerie White said vaccinations were preventing "some of the worst impacts on people's health".

But she said the rising number of cases could impact services, staffing and businesses in the region.

Ms White added: "We need everyone to do what they can to try and control these numbers.

"We know that Covid relies upon close interaction to move from person to person, and that we can stop that transmission from taking place."