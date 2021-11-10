Concern over Covid case rise in Dumfries and Galloway
At a glance
NHS Dumfries and Galloway has seen Covid rates rise steadily
Last week cases rose by nearly 200 more than the week before
Health chiefs urge people to remain in one "social group" when out socialising
- Published
NHS Dumfries and Galloway has voiced "growing concern" over a subtantial increase in Covid cases.
The health board said that last week numbers had risen by nearly 200 more than in the previous seven days.
It has seen Covid rates in the region become among the highest in mainland Scotland.
Public health director Valerie White said vaccinations were preventing "some of the worst impacts on people's health".
But she said the rising number of cases could impact services, staffing and businesses in the region.
Ms White added: "We need everyone to do what they can to try and control these numbers.
"We know that Covid relies upon close interaction to move from person to person, and that we can stop that transmission from taking place."
Ms White said wearing a face covering remained important and people should give "very careful thought" to any social interaction.
"If we try to remain within the one social group when we’re out socialising, that also helps to contain any spread."
She said regular testing was also important and urged people to get vaccinated or get a booster jab if eligible for one.