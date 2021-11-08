An airline pilot made redundant during lockdown has returned to the cockpit to captain one of the first northern flights to the US after trips resumed.

Andy Brown, from Ripon, North Yorkshire, lost his job at Virgin Atlantic when many flights were cancelled during the pandemic in mid-2020.

The pilot of 37 years swapped jet setting for jam packing at a preserves factory in the Yorkshire Dales before rejoining the airline.

Back in the cockpit of his Airbus A330 at Manchester Airport, Mr Brown said it was "really special" to fly to the US once again.

UK visitors are now able to travel to the US for the first time in nearly two years, providing adults are able to show proof of vaccination.

Last year, Mr Brown joined Rosebud Preserves as a packer and driver after being made redundant, saying his mental health had been affected by being out of work.