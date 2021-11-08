Lockdown jam-packing pilot returns to skies
Pilot Andy Brown lost his job with Virgin Atlantic at the start of the pandemic
Unemployed, he joined a Yorkshire Dales company packing and delivering jams and chutneys
Virgin Atlantic rehired Mr Brown as routes reopened
He captained the first Orlando-bound flight from Manchester Airport on Monday morning
An airline pilot made redundant during lockdown has returned to the cockpit to captain one of the first northern flights to the US after trips resumed.
Andy Brown, from Ripon, North Yorkshire, lost his job at Virgin Atlantic when many flights were cancelled during the pandemic in mid-2020.
The pilot of 37 years swapped jet setting for jam packing at a preserves factory in the Yorkshire Dales before rejoining the airline.
Back in the cockpit of his Airbus A330 at Manchester Airport, Mr Brown said it was "really special" to fly to the US once again.
UK visitors are now able to travel to the US for the first time in nearly two years, providing adults are able to show proof of vaccination.
Last year, Mr Brown joined Rosebud Preserves as a packer and driver after being made redundant, saying his mental health had been affected by being out of work.
"This opportunity came up to work here. I like jam, so that works. I've really enjoyed it," he said.
Working as part of a small team, Mr Brown was offered a temporary contract to help during Christmas.
Once Virgin Atlantic started planning for the return of international flights, Mr Brown returned to the airline to top up his training.
At Manchester Airport on Monday morning, he said it was good to see colleagues again.
He said: "It is like a family coming back together and that kind of echoes what's going on with the passengers, because they're going off to see family and friends and colleagues that they haven't seen for 18 months to two years."
Manchester Airport said the return of the transatlantic route would bring £156m to the UK from US visitors.
Flights to New York also restarted on Monday, with more US routes planned throughout the month.
Mr Brown said his flight to Orlando would be special despite only staying for 24 hours before returning.
"I can't wait to get back time and time again," he added.
