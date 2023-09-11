Motorcyclist killed in crash with two cars
- Published
A motorcyclist has died after a crash involving two cars.
The accident happened on the A5 in Stowehill, near Weedon Bec in Northamptonshire, at about 10:20 BST on Sunday.
The rider of a Suzuki GSF 600 K4, a man in his 20s, crashed with a Peugeot 207 and a BMW 520D and died at the scene.
Police have appealed for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.
