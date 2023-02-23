A pet cat that was trapped inside a stolen motorhome has been reunited with its owners.

Derbyshire Police said the Fiat Swift was taken outside a house in Lilac Grove, South Normanton, on Sunday.

The home's owners, a couple, were visiting friends at the time, and the unfortunate feline was trapped inside the vehicle when it was stolen.

Although the number plates had been swapped, the motorhome was traced to Sheffield, with the vehicle and cat now back with their owners.