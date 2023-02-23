Stolen cat and motorhome returned to owners
- Published
A pet cat that was trapped inside a stolen motorhome has been reunited with its owners.
Derbyshire Police said the Fiat Swift was taken outside a house in Lilac Grove, South Normanton, on Sunday.
The home's owners, a couple, were visiting friends at the time, and the unfortunate feline was trapped inside the vehicle when it was stolen.
Although the number plates had been swapped, the motorhome was traced to Sheffield, with the vehicle and cat now back with their owners.
No arrests have yet been made in connection with the theft, police said.
Sgt Nick Allwood said: "The owners of the motorhome live in the vehicle so, for them, it was the theft of their house rather than another motorhome.
"The thieves managed to change the number plates on the vehicle but failed to look into the living area inside hence why they didn't spot the cat.
"If they had seen the animal, they probably would've just dumped it so it's a good job we got there before they had chance to."