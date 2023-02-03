Man jailed after slashing stranger in the face
A man who slashed a stranger with a Stanley knife while he was sitting in a car with his friend has been jailed for four years and one month.
Derbyshire Police said Aiden Farmer approached a vehicle in a car park opposite the Pillar of Rock pub in Bolsover on 1 March last year.
The victim, a man in his 20s, was left with a 15cm (5.9in) cut and required stitches.
Farmer, 28, of Charlesworth Street in Bolsover, was sentenced at Derby Crown Court on 30 January.
On 4 April, Farmer was arrested by police when he was found living in a tent in the woods below Bolsover Castle.
Arresting officers found a Stanley knife, two mobile phones and "a large quantity of Class A drugs".
Farmer pleaded guilty to wounding, as well as possession of an offensive weapon, supplying cocaine, possession of cocaine with intent to supply, possession of heroin with intent to supply and supplying heroin.
In a statement, the victim said: "I still feel people looking at me and am very conscious of how I look. I don't go out on my own any more."
Police said Farmer "has not once given any explanation" for "a nasty and unprovoked attack on a complete stranger who was sat minding his own business".