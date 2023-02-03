A man who slashed a stranger with a Stanley knife while he was sitting in a car with his friend has been jailed for four years and one month.

Derbyshire Police said Aiden Farmer approached a vehicle in a car park opposite the Pillar of Rock pub in Bolsover on 1 March last year.

The victim, a man in his 20s, was left with a 15cm (5.9in) cut and required stitches.

Farmer, 28, of Charlesworth Street in Bolsover, was sentenced at Derby Crown Court on 30 January.