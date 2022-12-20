The union representing postal workers in Luton and Milton Keynes said it was “disappointed” that postal workers were told to prioritise parcels over letters.

The Communication Workers Union (CWU) said it was due to a combination of industrial action and the weather.

Issues have been made worse in Luton with 25 vacancies in the sorting office, the union said.

Royal Mail said it does not prioritise parcels except at particularly busy times, such as after a strike.