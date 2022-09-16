A local authority "expects" its £10m loan to a council with debts of £1bn to be paid back in full and on time.

Buckinghamshire Council loaned the money to its fellow Conservative-run Thurrock Council in Essex in January.

A three-year investigation by the Bureau of Investigative Journalism revealed debt-ridden Thurrock owed large sums of money it had borrowed for investments.

Earlir this month, the government appointed commissioners to intervene with Thurrock's finances.