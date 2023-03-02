East of England has driest February since 1959

The East of England had the driest February since 1959 and third driest on record.

Data from the Met Office showed the month had 6.1mm of rain averaged across the region - just 14% of the long-term average.

Anglian Water said the East faced a probable drought this summer, with winter rainfall not as heavy as required.

Dan Holley, head of forecasting at Weatherquest, said: "Looking at the rolling data over the last 12 months, the deficit is now three months of rain, if you’re going to get back to average levels."