Planning proposals a 'charter for developers'

Proposals to loosen planning rules to make it easier to build houses "drives a coach and horses" through conservation efforts, a Dartmoor boss says.

The government is consulting on new legislation, external that could allow landowners to convert barns into houses without planning permission.

Kevin Bishop, chief executive of the Dartmoor National Park Authority (DNPA), said the move could significantly weaken the authority's conservation powers.

The BBC contacted the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities for comment.