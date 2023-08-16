A man has been seriously injured falling on to rocks on the coast of north-east England.

The 62-year-old dropped approximately 15ft (4.5m) at Seaton Sluice in Northumberland at about 10:30 BST on Tuesday.

Blyth coastguard, ambulance, coastguard rescue helicopter and a lifeboat were called out to help.

Tynemouth Volunteer Life Brigade (TVLB) said rescue teams and paramedics treated the man in situ but it was decided "the safest extraction option would be via the air".