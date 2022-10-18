Two roads in Leicester have been closed while speed humps are installed.

T﻿he work, which is expected to cost £120,000, is the latest in a series of traffic calming measures, the city council said.

S﻿trasbourg Drive in Beaumont Leys and Evington Valley Road in Spinney Hills were closed on Monday and are set to reopen on Friday.

P﻿reviously the council installed humps in Gwendolen Road, Spinney Hills, where a 20mph (32km/h) zone has been created.