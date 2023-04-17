People are being urged by leaders at a mosque to think about their actions after bottles were thrown at police.

The incident happened at 01:30 BST on Sunday in Small Heath, Birmingham, during efforts to target illegal market stalls during Ramadan, the force said.

There have been increasing concerns about events on Coventry Road, staff at the nearby Green Lane Masjid said.

The month of Ramadan should be about not causing harm and distress to others, Imam Mustafa said.