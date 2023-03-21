A historic Huddersfield hotel is to be refurbished and reopened by the Radisson chain after a deal was agreed with the local council.

Work is already under way to restore the George Hotel, a Grade II-listed building which dates back to 1851.

The hotel will be a Radisson Red, one of the chain's boutique hotels, which is set to open in 2024.

Kirklees councillor Graham Turner, Cabinet Member for Regeneration, said the hotel was once "the jewel in Huddersfield’s crown".

He said: "I am genuinely excited and proud that we have taken a dilapidated and redundant building and are about to turn it into something that our residents will be proud of.

"We have ambitious plans for Huddersfield town centre, plans that will attract visitors from near and far.

"Having a hotel, of the quality that the Radisson Red brand brings, close to travel connections will only add to the appeal of a revitalised, vibrant destination."