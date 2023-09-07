Refuse collectors end strike after pay offer
Refuse collectors in Canterbury who are members of the GMB Union have ended a 67-day strike following a pay offer.
Members first walked out on July 5 over a dispute with council-owned refuse contractor Canenco over pay
The refuse workers have voted to accept a 12% pay rise which the company offered.
The council said those who participated in the strike would return to work on Monday.
The pay deal, put forward by Acas (the Advisory, Conciliation and Arbitration Service), meant workers will be paid £12 and £15 per hour from November.
'Clear message'
Frank Macklin, GMB regional organiser, said it sent a "clear message" to Canenco and Canterbury City Council that workers would "not put up with low pay and poor treatment again".
He added the union could "not be prouder" of members.
Alan Baldock, leader of the council, said they were "happy" the strike was over and apologised to residents for the inconvenience.
“We’ve been clear this council will make financial decisions that are sensible and sound. We can’t spend money that isn’t there," he added.
Councillor Baldock said the local authority has had to "dip into" saving which were earmarked for "shocks like unforeseen emergencies".
The council said the full waste collection service, including all recycling, food and garden bin collections, would resume as soon as possible.
