Almost £11m is set to be invested into Ipswich, which will go towards the building of two new bridges on the waterfront among other projects.

The money will come from Suffolk County Council, which said it would fund several regeneration schemes.

Plans include developing the town's arts, culture and leisure offer and improving connectivity via 5G technology.

Paul West, council cabinet member for Ipswich, said: "There are countless benefits to be enjoyed by those living, working and visiting Ipswich and we are committed to making these plans a reality."