Ipswich set to get £11m boost from council
- Published
Almost £11m is set to be invested into Ipswich, which will go towards the building of two new bridges on the waterfront among other projects.
The money will come from Suffolk County Council, which said it would fund several regeneration schemes.
Plans include developing the town's arts, culture and leisure offer and improving connectivity via 5G technology.
Paul West, council cabinet member for Ipswich, said: "There are countless benefits to be enjoyed by those living, working and visiting Ipswich and we are committed to making these plans a reality."
The Conservative-led council said it would provide £6m for the Prince Philip Lock pedestrian and cycle bridge at Ipswich Wet Dock, with an additional £1.31m secured from the government.
It also said it would commit £2.8m for the New Cut Bridge, but added this would require "external funding to deliver the project".
Lastly, the council said it would provide £2m towards boosting employment opportunities for young people and "enhancing sustainable travel options".
The plans will be considered by the county council's cabinet on 21 March, external.
