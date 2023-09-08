Police appeal after man in 20s dies in car crash
- Published
A man in his 20s has died in a single-vehicle crash in Surrey.
Officers were called to Pembroke Broadway, Camberley, at 06:12 BST.
The driver of the car died at the scene and his next of kin have been informed, Surrey Police said.
Park Street at the junction with Park Road and Pembroke Broadway junction with High Street are currently closed.
Officers have asked witnesses and anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage to contact them.
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, external, on Twitter, external, and on Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk, external.