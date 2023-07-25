'Chaos' as village roads to be shut for six months
Roads in and out of Leeds village will be closed for six months
The disruption is caused by the laying of new water pipes
South East Water says the work is needed to replace crumbling existing pipes
Some locals are concerned about access to the village
Roads in and out of a Kent village will be closed for months due to the replacement of water pipes.
South East Water has started laying 535 metres (1,755ft) of new pipes in Leeds.
It said blocking the B2163 and seven back roads for up to six months was necessary "to replace burst-prone infrastructure".
A Kent County Council spokesman said this was a "primary route through part of Maidstone" and "locals have expressed concerns".
The work, which began on Monday, will cost £460,000.
South East Water said it was being carried out to replace crumbling pipes to service the new housing in the area and forms part of a £489m investment in upgrading its network.
In the past, the closure of the B2163 has led to motorists using single track lanes, resulting in claims of damage to private property, angry confrontations and chewed up verges.
A meeting is due to be held at Leeds Village Hall on 4 August to gather public opinion on the project.
Villages around Leeds such as Bearsted, Hollingbourne, Sutton Valence, Chart Sutton and Harrietsham are likely to be affected by the closure.
Denis Spooner, Bearsted borough and parish councillor, said: “It’s impending chaos, I’m afraid."
Jeremy Dufour, project manager for South East Water, said: “We are fully aware there is no one single resolution which will address all the traffic management concerns locals have raised, however we feel we have a plan which addresses most while keeping people safe."
