A man has been found fatally stabbed in a west London street after police were called to a property over a break-in.

Officers had been called to Brentwick Gardens, Brentford, at 05:15 BST following reports of intruders at an address.

The man was then discovered fatally injured in the street. He was treated by paramedics, but died at the scene.

The Met Police said seven men had been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in custody.