Two killed and two more injured in crash
At a glance
A 22-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman have been killed in a collision in Billingshurst, West Sussex
Another man and a woman were taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries
Sussex Police confirmed an investigation is under way
A man and a woman were killed in a crash in Billingshurst on Wednesday evening, Sussex Police said.
Emergency services were called to the collision between a Skoda Fabia and Renault Clio on Stane Street at about 21:10 BST.
A 22-year-old man from Dorking, the driver of the Skoda, and a 19-year-old woman from Carshalton, who was the passenger of the Renault, received fatal injuries.
Their next of kin have been informed.
The sole passenger of the Skoda, a 23-year-old man from Dorking, and the driver of the Renault, a 19-year-old woman from Billingshurst, were taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
An investigation to establish the circumstances of the collision is ongoing.
Any witnesses, or anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage, is urged to contact police.
