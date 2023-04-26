Some residents and businesses in Whitstable have been left without water after three mains burst in the town.

Local resident Julie Wassmer said Canterbury Road was "like a river" with water pouring down the road towards the town centre.

South East Water said customers had reported having no fresh supplies, or low water pressure.

Regional manager Andy Beston said the burst in the High Street had been repaired and work was being carried out in Canterbury Road and Tower Parade.